Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of TR stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.40. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.52 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also

