Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Moderna by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

MRNA opened at $31.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $125.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

