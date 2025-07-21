Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RLI by 99.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $70.20 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several research firms have commented on RLI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Compass Point cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

