Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 44,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

