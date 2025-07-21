Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

HYEM stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

