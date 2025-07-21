Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LCTU. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $68.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $68.37.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.