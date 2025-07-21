Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

