Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 295,853 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,853 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,086,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,706,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,564,000 after buying an additional 1,897,392 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,748,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,643,140.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,995,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,601,000 after buying an additional 4,995,535 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1%

PGX opened at $11.24 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

