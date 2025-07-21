Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,995,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,952,000 after purchasing an additional 179,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 301,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,823,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,906,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,698,000 after acquiring an additional 259,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,977,000 after acquiring an additional 305,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Stock Performance
NYSE:GPN opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36.
Global Payments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.55.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
