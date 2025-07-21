Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7%

DG opened at $110.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.