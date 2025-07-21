Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $153.50 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $138.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

