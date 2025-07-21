Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $484,210,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,484 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,616,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $308.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -616.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $262.62 and a 12 month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -736.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

