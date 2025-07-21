Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in FirstService by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,380,000 after buying an additional 144,234 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,100,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $178.12 on Monday. FirstService Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $197.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.99.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. FirstService had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Get Our Latest Report on FSV

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.