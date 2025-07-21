Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 242,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

