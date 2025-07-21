Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Aptiv by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Aptiv by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 48.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Aptiv by 164.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $68.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

