Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $15,967,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after buying an additional 799,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,419,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 496.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 450,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 375,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after buying an additional 220,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,929,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,164.88. This trade represents a 7.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,942,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of ABR stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 36.48 and a current ratio of 36.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.