Arizona State Retirement System Has $827,000 Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PAG stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.33 and its 200-day moving average is $162.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $186.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,040,999.20. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948 in the last three months. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

