Arizona State Retirement System Sells 357 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 94.85%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

