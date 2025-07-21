Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Parsons were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PSN opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parsons announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W lowered Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Parsons from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Parsons

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.