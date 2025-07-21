Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 19.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Haemonetics Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

