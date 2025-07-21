ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 927.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $16.48 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. On average, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -822.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

