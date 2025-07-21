Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $176.91 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 238,769 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $176,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,079,993,196.12. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.13 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

