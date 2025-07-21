ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in ASP Isotopes by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,246,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 586,600 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth about $6,800,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASP Isotopes by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ASP Isotopes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASPI stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 3.35. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

