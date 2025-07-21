Asset Dedication LLC Sells 649 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

