Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Assurant by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $188.07 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $164.63 and a one year high of $230.55. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

