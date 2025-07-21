Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Astrana Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Astrana Health by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTH opened at $22.65 on Monday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $620.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

