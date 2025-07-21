Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 257.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,116. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

