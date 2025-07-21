AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price target on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

AZO stock opened at $3,713.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,702.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,582.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,894.02 and a 1-year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

