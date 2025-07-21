Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,544 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $51,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,269,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $22,398,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $19,052,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.6%

Sirius XM stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

