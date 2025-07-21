Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.92 Million Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Veris Residential by 11,246.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

NYSE VRE opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About Veris Residential

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.