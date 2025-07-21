Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.85 Million Holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Waystar were worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Waystar by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waystar by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

WAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 197,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $7,623,044.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 764,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,441,967.43. This trade represents a 20.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 3,012,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $112,628,139.67. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,742,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,773,961.37. The trade was a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,684,024 shares of company stock valued at $325,377,374 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waystar stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 407.82.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Waystar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

