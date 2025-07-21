Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.13 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,823 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 499,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 819.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $25.19 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $557,336.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,985.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

