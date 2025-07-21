Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 86,487 Shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 438,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,075.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Open Text Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

