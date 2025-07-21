Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.66. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,921.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641.28. This trade represents a 34.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $47,254.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,599.86. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,306 shares of company stock worth $46,585 and sold 2,478 shares worth $88,410. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

