Barclays Cuts Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $358.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $434.00 to $358.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.93.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $276.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.52 and a 200 day moving average of $396.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $276.41 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

