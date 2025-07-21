Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.50% of Berry worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Berry by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 214,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

BRY stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $246.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Berry Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Berry had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $182.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Corporation will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

