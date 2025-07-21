Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 75,699,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 85,604,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £6.67 million, a PE ratio of -801.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Get Bezant Resources alerts:

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.