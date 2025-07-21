Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 75,699,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 85,604,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

