Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 75,699,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 85,604,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -801.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.
Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
