Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 75,699,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 85,604,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a market capitalization of £6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -801.53 and a beta of 1.14.
Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
