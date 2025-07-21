Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. Bio-Techne Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TECH

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.