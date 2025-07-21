Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 35.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Biohaven Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.91. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.50). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.