Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

