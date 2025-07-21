Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,192,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,755,000 after buying an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,831,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,691,000 after purchasing an additional 195,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,680,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 3.3%

Boise Cascade stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,458.49. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

