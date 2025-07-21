British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:BTI opened at $51.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.