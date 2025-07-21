BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $226.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.51. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $166,449,928.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares in the company, valued at $203,079,993,196.12. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

