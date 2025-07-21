Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Centerspace by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Centerspace by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Centerspace by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $58.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.98 million, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -275.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.78.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

