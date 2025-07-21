Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 113.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of QSR opened at $69.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Melius began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

