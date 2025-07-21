Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $178.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

