Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 18,300 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,940,000 after acquiring an additional 400,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $105,581,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 490,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,219,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ORI opened at $36.79 on Monday. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.15%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

